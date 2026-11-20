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GORE BAY—On what many said was the largest number of attendees ever, the Western Manitoulin Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 hosted Remembrance Day ceremonies on a beautiful sunny day.

After veterans, Manitoulin Sea Cadets, first responders and Legion members marched from the Legion to the cenotaph where they were welcomed by Jim Woods, past president of the Legion.

“On behalf of Western Manitoulin Branch #514 of the Royal Canadian Legion, I welcome and thank you all for taking time to be with us today, to express your heartfelt respect and remembrance of those who served to make sure Canada remained a free and sovereign country. We gather here today and every November 11 to thank those who gave their lives, those who were fortunate to return home to their families and those who served or are still serving to protect our county,” stated Mr. Woods.