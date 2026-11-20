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Billings Remembrance Day observances include awards to Island Legions

KAGAWONG—The solemn Billings Remembrance Day observances were held at the Kagawong Park Centre on November 11 and included special award recognitions of the 100 years of service to veterans by the Little Current and Gore Bay branches of the Royal Canadian Legion.

The service was officiated by Kagawong Cenotaph board member Dianne Fraser and included hymns sung by a choir consisting of Peter Gordon, Willa Wilson, Heather Theijsmeijer, Maggie Forrest, Jason Forrest, Holly Scott, Michael McCormick and Erik Theijsmeijer.

Kagawong Cenotaph Chair Rick Nelson delivered a speech following the main service, in which he congratulated the current council who he suggested were probably taking part in their “final ceremonial duties as members of council.”