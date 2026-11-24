Haven House shelters Forest Street location reopens after s 0:00 / 75.456 1×

MINDEMOYA—The Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) Women’s Shelter building has reopened, although services provided by the Haven House Shelter and Outreach Counselling has been maintained while the building has been closed for seven months.

“The shelter (building) has been closed since April 14, when the building sustained flooding (due to significant rain and flooding that hit Mindemoya and much of Manitoulin Island),” said Lynne Dee Sproule, interim executive director of MFR.

“The shelter is available for women on a 24-hour, seven-day basis,” she said, noting, “it’s a 10 bed funded shelter. We can accommodate women and children and sometimes more (than 10) if there is a need.”

While the shelter building itself has been closed, “up until now we have been accommodating women in crisis and children in air bed and breakfasts, hotels and other shelters in Northeastern Ontario. And at the same time our outreach services have continued,” said Ms. Sproule.

“We again have women staying in the women’s shelter building,” said Ms. Sproule. She pointed out “November 7 we were able to move things back into the building and last week we did clean up and set up of everything to accept women. By last Thursday we were able to take women and their children.”

“We are so pleased to be able to provide shelter quickly and locally for those who need it,” said Ms. Sproule.

The shelter crisis line is 705-968-0499 and available on a 24/seven basis.