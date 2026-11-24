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Strong local pushback to govt. funding decision

MANITOULIN—For now, Manitoulin Sea Cadets Corps activities will continue, albeit in a new format to be provided, after the Canadian Department of Defence put a halt to most cadet training because of ongoing budget restraints within the department. Meanwhile, Defence Minister David McGuinty indicated late last week he is asking for a funding review of the military’s reserve force and the cadet program after the outcry over the cutbacks.

“Locally it will not change or affect what programs and activities we do with the Cadets, but it will change how we deliver the programs and (affect) training programs off-Island,” said Tina Davidson, Lt. Navy Commanding officer of the Manitoulin Sea Cadets. “What has happened is that all the extra travel, anything involving extra costs, will have to be done in a different way until the new fiscal year.” She said experiential learning/training programs off-Island will be affected, including a cadet training event that was supposed to be held in Sudbury this past weekend, having to be postponed. It potentially could take place in the new year.

“For example, the cadets rifle marksmanship competition will not happen as it did in the past,” said Ms. Davidson. “It will still take place but will be similar to what took place during COVID; each cadet corps will hold this competition within its own corps and then the scores will be sent in to be compared to other cadet corps in the province.”