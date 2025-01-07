Impaired driver arrested after collision

ESPANOLA, ON—One person is facing charges after they rear-ended another vehicle.

On January 5, 2025, at approximately 11:00 am., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision, where a person was rear-ended by a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Highway 17 in the town of Walden. During their interaction with the driver, police determined that an intoxicating substance had been consumed. A subsequent arrest was made, and the driver was transported to the Espanola detachment for further testing.

No injuries were sustained.

As a result, the driver, Chelsea TREMBLAY, 25-years-old from Markstay, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Dangerous operation

Driving while under suspension – two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on February 3, 2025.

The OPP has highly trained Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.