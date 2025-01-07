Important Notice: Change of Dates for Wake and Funeral of Manitoulin’s eminent WWII veteran Justin Roy

Top 5 This Week

Justin Roy was gifted with an eagle feather at one of his 100th birthday parties, this one in M’Chigeeng.

The wake and funeral of the late Justin Roy, Manitoulin’s last Second World War veteran, will take place as follows:

Wake: from 11 am on Monday, January 13.

Funeral Mass: at 11 am on Tuesday, January 14.

Burial to follow at M’Chigeeng Cemetery.

The wake and funeral will take place at the Anishinaabemowin Gamig Centre, 146 Spring Bay Road in M’Chigeeng First Nation.

Please note: these days and dates differ from the Page 1 story and death notice in the printed version of the Manitoulin Expositor dated January 8, 2025. Initial plans were revised too late for the paper’s Monday press deadline and the change came as a result of additional time required to transfer Mr. Roy’s remains from Arizona to M’Chigeeng.

