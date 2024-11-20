Island welcomes new LCBO outlet in M’Chigeeng

M’CHIGEENG—The M’Chigeeng Freshmart has quickly gained a strong reputation for quality and service since transforming from a dream originally held by former chief Joe Hare baa into a reality that has become a central hub for not only residents of M’Chigeeng First Nation but drawing customers from across the Island. This past week saw current chief Morgan Hare cut the ribbon to officially open a new and complementary addition to the grocery store—a fully stocked LCBO convenience outlet.

“I am pleased to take part in the grand opening of this new business in our community,” said Chief Hare as he wielded the scissors to snip the ribbon.

Unlike recent provincial moves expanding wine and beer sales into grocery stores, the outlet located in the back of the M’Chigeeng Freshmart is an actual full LCBO. M’Chigeeng Economic and Business Development Manager Natalie Shawana explains that the band had begun the process of applying for the store more than two years ago—long before the expanded grocery store sales were announced.

The new store will bring at least one full time job and a number of casual positions into the community, while the sales will enhance the band’s economic development and help keep profits working in the community.

While being located within the M’Chigeeng Freshmart as a convenience outlet, the LCBO operation is actually separate from the grocery store itself—so grocery sales cannot be paid for at the LCBO cash register and liquor sales cannot be paid for at the grocery store tills—as quite distinct from the wine and beer sales in other grocery stores.

The store will be open seven days a week, with hours from 10 am to 6 pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, staying open until 7 pm on Thursday and Friday and closing earlier, 5 pm, on Sunday.