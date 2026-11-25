Providence Bay

Alexia Hannigan

Alexia here with your sunny Christmas fly!

Hunters aren’t the only ones sporting their blaze orange lately. Have you seen the magnificence of the Manitoulin sunsets lately? Fire reds and blaze orange bliss! I can’t tell you how happy I have felt with all the mild weather we have been having! If the snow wants to wait awhile, I’m totally ok with that! I know I know; nothing beats ice fishing, lake hockey, sledding and taking the snowmachine out for a rip. Don’t worry, Winter Warriors: it’s coming! For right now, we have the beautiful buffer of a little more warmth and sunshine to enjoy the days before Christmas!

So, while tags are being filled and everyone is processing and packing the meat to fill their freezers- remember that there is still a great need island-wide. Make a point of giving back to your local food bank or local animal shelter- the need is still great and if every one of us gave back just a little- it would certainly go a long way! Speaking of giving.... I heard Santa is on his way to Manitoulin Island kids! Can›t wait to see him at this year’s parade and tree lighting! Hope to see you all there on Saturday!

Here’s what’s happening: