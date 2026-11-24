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SUDBURY—Teachers and educational workers across Ontario have given their negotiators strike mandates if agreements can’t be reached between teachers/educational workers unions and the province.

On November 18, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced the results of its central strike votes. Ninety-seven percent of education workers (EW) members voted in favour of central strike action (if necessary), while 97 percent of teacher and occasional teacher (T/OT) members also voted in favour.

This follows on the heels of 96 percent of French language members in the province voting yes to a strike mandate as well as 98 percent of English Catholic teachers in the province giving the same strike mandate. Within the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) 96 percent of teachers and occasional teachers within and education workers with the union voting 92 percent in favour of a strike mandate.