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Father/son duo both serve as Central council members

CENTRAL MANITOULIN—The coming term of Central Manitoulin council will feature a bit of an unusual makeup when Darren and Ben Dewar take up their seats. Darren Dewar, who secured a Ward 2 seat with the highest vote total of any councillor with 632 votes is the father of Ben, who secured a Ward 1 seat with 196 votes, the highest in his own ward.

Darren Dewar

The previous term of council was somewhat fraught with controversy, as several of the councillors voted to shut down and remove the ice plant at the Providence Bay arena and, initially at least, to shutter the Spring Bay Hall. The matters were the subject of heated a heated public meeting held at the Providence Bay Community Hall.

Ben Dewar

Prior to his election to council, Darren Dewar served as a member of the Providence Bay Community Centre Board, where he publicly advocated against municipal plans to close the Providence Bay Arena and decommission its ice plant for the 2026–27 season.