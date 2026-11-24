Suspended programs will now continue through to March as planned
OTTAWA— The Honourable Minister of National Defence, David J. McGuinty announced on Monday that additional funding would be supplied to allow cadet programs to continue to the end of March.
Thanks to the announced funding, weekend and supplemental training, with activities such as weekend exercises, competitions, hiking, camping, sailing and glider flights can resume.
The announced top-up covers cadet and Junior Canadian Ranger programs until the end of the fiscal year on March 31, alongside regular weekly parade nights that were kept running.