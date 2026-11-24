News 🎙️The Manitoulin Island Desk podcast, episode 009: I'm twelve years old wandering around the bush armed to the teeth! Here is this week's episode of The Manitoulin Island Desk podcast, episode 009. Expositor Staff Nov 24, 2026 - 1 min read The Manitoulin Island Desk podcast, episode 009: I'm twelve years old wandering around the bush armed to the teeth! The Manitoulin Island Desk podcast, episode 009: I'm twelve years old wandering around the bush armed to the teeth! <a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/the-manitoulin-island-desk/3351670/?ref=manitoulin.com">I'm twelve years old wandering around the bush arm | RSS.com</a> Share this article The link has been copied! Members Discussion