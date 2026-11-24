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Students master hunting skills during Island deer hunt week

M’CHIGEENG—The forest surrounding G’Chi-Ogaa (great pickerel) Memorial Campground echoes with the sounds of excited students from Lakeview School as the Great Lakes Cultural Camp hosted by M’Chigeeng Health and Wellness taught them Anishnaabe traditional hunting skills.

Alongside canvas-walled tents, a freshly donated deer hangs from a hoist while students from Lakeview School gathered around. While The Expositor was visiting the camp, the Grade 7 and 8 class from the school were learning how Anishinaabe families have hunted, harvested and made use of the land for generations.

Over the course of the week, the camp has welcomed groups from Lakeview School, and over the weekend it opened to the community, with people invited to drop in for an hour or stay the whole day noted organizer Shelby Roy.