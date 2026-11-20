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Pickup truck driver charged with impaired driving in Robinso 0:00 / 64.9735 1×

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP—A pick-up truck driver is facing impaired driving charges after the vehicle left the roadway, drove onto a residential property and rolled over.

On Saturday, November 7, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers with Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single-motor vehicle collision on Kemp Lake Road in Robinson Township involving a pick-up truck.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed, and the property owner assisted the driver from the vehicle using a ladder.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the driver and observed signs of alcohol consumption. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

The driver sustained injuries and was transported to hospital by Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board Paramedic Services. Following treatment, the individual was released into police custody.

Troy Scott, 43, from Webbwood, was charged with operation while impaired alcohol, operation while impaired-blood alcohol (80 plus), two counts drive while under suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on December 22, 2026. In addition, the vehicle was impounded for seven days.