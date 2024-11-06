Manitoulin Island ‘health heroes’ recognized at annual Tony H. Jocko Memorial health awards

SAULT STE. MARIE — In a heartfelt celebration of service and dedication, two remarkable residents from Manitoulin Island received accolades at the 10th Annual Tony H. Jocko Memorial Heroes in Health Awards during the Nimaaji-toomin Maamwii (We Are On This Journey Together) Health Conference, held from October 22 to 24 in Sault Ste. Marie. This event not only highlights the outstanding contributions of healthcare professionals but also underscores the rich cultural heritage and community spirit of Indigenous peoples in the region.

The awards are named in honour of the late Tony Jocko-baa, a respected federal health policy analyst who devoted his life to advocating for the Anishinabek Nation. This year, Northern Superior Regional Chief Melvin Hardy had the honour of presenting the awards to three deserving healthcare champions, including two proud representatives from Manitoulin Island.

Ashley Middaugh: A Beacon of Compassion

From the Whitefish River First Nation, Ashley Middaugh has made significant strides as a community health nurse for the Serpent River First Nation over the past six years. Renowned for her compassion and unwavering dedication, Ms. Middaugh’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic have been nothing short of heroic. She tirelessly administered vaccinations, often working long hours to ensure that every community member was safe and informed.

Ms. Middaugh’s commitment goes beyond clinical responsibilities; she leads health promotion initiatives and offers continuous support to individuals grappling with issues such as addiction and recovery. Her dedication to serving the Elders in her community is particularly commendable, as she takes the time to listen to their concerns and advocate for their well-being. Ashley embodies the spirit of community and gives 100 percent of herself every day.

Lauren Dewar:

A Champion of Care

Lauren Dewar serves as a registered nurse and clinical team lead at Mnaamodzawin Health Services. Since joining the organization in 2016 as a maternal and child health nurse, Ms. Dewar has been a pillar of support for families, bringing a unique blend of professionalism and heartfelt care to her role. Her motherly instinct, coupled with her nursing skills, has forged strong relationships with clients and fellow health workers alike.

Ms. Dewar is an advocate for cultural preservation, playing a crucial role in planning Mnaamodzawin’s annual Culture and Language Camp. Her dedication extends beyond her professional life; as a mother and community volunteer, Ms. Dewar’s spirit of service enriches the lives of those around her.

As healthcare professionals within the Indigenous community, Ms. Middaugh and Ms. Dewar exemplify the resilience and strength of Manitoulin Island’s communities. Their stories of dedication and compassion not only celebrate individual achievements but also reflect the collective dynamic needs of Indigenous peoples in their ongoing journey toward health and wellness.

This year’s Heroes in Health Awards serve as a reminder of the vital roles that local champions like Ms. Middaugh and Ms. Dewar play in fostering a healthier, more connected community, rooted in cultural pride and mutual support. As they continue their work, their impact will surely inspire future generations of healthcare leaders on Manitoulin Island and beyond.