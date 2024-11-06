Anishinabe Spiritual Centre up for sale

ESPANOLA—For many years the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre at Anderson Lake outside Espanola has been operated by the Jesuits of Canada, providing a spiritual retreat and centre for reflection to countless members of the missionary order. Unfortunately, under the continuing pressures of resources and personnel, the Jesuits of Canada have announced they will be divesting the centre, and Villa Loyola by mid-2025.

Jesuits of Canada Director of Communications José Sánchez reached out to The Expositor to provide background to the decision and provide an update on the order’s ongoing mission in Northern Ontario and the future of these spiritual centres.

“They are announcing today their intention to withdraw from their responsibilities within these institutions by July 31, 2025,” noted Mr. Sanchez

“This decision has not been made lightly; it reflects our current realities and ongoing commitment to the greater mission of serving the people of Northern Ontario,” said Father Jeffrey S. Burwell, SJ, Provincial of the Jesuits of Canada.

“While we must acknowledge our limitations regarding resources and personnel, it does not mean we are retreating from our commitment to the Great Lakes region or the Indigenous peoples we have been privileged to walk alongside.”

Fr. Burwell goes on to note that “This period of reflection led the Jesuits of Canada to recognize that, in order to face these challenges and better serve where the need is greatest, they have determined that it is in the best interest of their mission to shift away from owning and administering these two centres, allowing them to focus more fully on core ministries among the parishes of the region.”

The Jesuits of Canada remain committed to their mission of serving the Indigenous peoples of Manitoulin Island and supporting local parishes. As part of this commitment, they are refocusing their efforts on strengthening ministry on Manitoulin Island while transitioning away from Villa Loyola and the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre.

“The Jesuits of Canada are deeply committed to ensuring that the mission of Villa Loyola and the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre continues to serve the Church of Northern Ontario,” reads an accompanying release. “The Jesuits are actively seeking potential buyers within the local, faith-based, and Indigenous communities who share their values and vision. Their hope is that these institutions will continue to offer spiritual guidance, support, and education for generations to come.”

“Although this difficult decision marks the imminent end of one chapter, it also signals the beginning of a new one, where the communities of Villa Loyola and the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre can play a key role in determining their own future.

“This transition offers an opportunity for renewed collaboration among local communities, diocesan leadership, and Indigenous groups. By refocusing resources, the Jesuits wish to strengthen their parish ministry in the Manitoulin region.”

The door is not completely closed on the two facilities just yet, however, as the release notes “The future of Villa Loyola and the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre is not yet determined. Input from local stakeholders will be crucial as they look toward the future. The Jesuits are willing to engage with those who may be interested in discerning the future of Villa Loyola and the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre ahead of a decision deadline of January 31, 2025.”

While those travelling up Highway 6 to Espanola will doubtless be familiar with the turnoff to the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre at Anderson Lake, Villa Loyola Retreat and Conference Centre is located at 4951 Long Lake Road in Sudbury.