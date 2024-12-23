NEMI council sets 2025 budget with 3.5 percent tax increase for rural residents

NORTHEAST TOWN—Council for the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands passed its 2025 budget earlier this month with a 2.99 percent increase for residents of Ward 2 (Little Current) and a 3.5 percent for Wards 3 and 4 (Sheguiandah and Honora).

CAO Dave Williamson began the meeting by noting issues raised by taxpayers during the public budget meeting. Zak Nicholls of Little Current had raised a number of concerns with council during its budget proceedings, such as the municipal co-ownership of the Manitoulin East Airport (the airport is shared equally between the Northeast Town and Assiginack) and the municipal contribution toward the Great Lakes Cruising Coalition (GLCC) of $2,000.

Councillor Bruce Wood asked if it served the municipality well to be part of the GLCC. Mr. Williamson reminded council that the 82 percent funding received for the downtown docks expansion, was directly related to attracting cruise ships to the Port of Little Current. Being part of GLCC was part of the attraction to the funding agency, Mr. Williamson noted.

Council agreed to keep the GLCC membership.

Regarding the airport, Councillor Michael Erskine said he was fully in support of Manitoulin East, noting its importance to emergency medical services and recalling a time when it attracted commercial air service.

Councillor Patty Aelick shared that she has a neighbour who utilizes the airport for transportation to get to medical appointments as driving would be too painful a process. “I would hate to take that away from her,” she said.

“It’s a real asset to the community and I definitely support it,” said Councillor Dawn Orr.

Councillor Al Boyd noted that the airport was used over 12,000 times in 2023 and was used over 20 times for emergency landings.

Mr. Nicholls had expressed concern that taxpayers were funding something that only a prominent few were able to utilize and that did not turn a profit. Mr. Williamson countered that by explaining that the municipality funds numerous things that do not turn a profit but are there to better residents’ lives, such as the museum and library.

At the start of the budget process, council was looking at a hefty increase to its tax rates due to a significant rise in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) costs. Then news arrived that the municipalities would be receiving an increase in their Ontario Municipal Partnership Funds, so much so that it almost completely covered the shortfall the municipality was set to face due to increased policing costs. As was reported previously, the increase in OPP costs to Island municipalities was projected to average 22 percent. The municipalities then received further good news: the Solicitor General’s office would be helping to offset the increase in OPP costs too.

Councillor Erskine queried if this newfound money would be reflected in the budget with a further lowering of the tax rate. Mr. Williamson replied that it appeared to be a one-time thing and that it would be prudent to put any available monies into the operating reserve as it would be unlikely to see that increase in funds next year.

Council approved the budget, with Councillor Bill Koehler offering his thanks to staff for their work on the 2025 edition.

The total levy (the amount needed to be raised to cover to keep the municipality running) for 2025 is $7,090,658.

Capital projects slated for the budget are as follows: a survey, engineering and construction of Cockburn Street for future development to the tune of $1.5 million. (Cockburn Street is currently a dead-end street that runs from Highway 540 near the western reaches of Little Current limits.) It’s the municipality’s hope to have Cockburn Street extended to Manitowaning Road (Highway 6) just south of Highway 6 Service Centre, opening up additional home building lots within town limits.

Also under the transportation services header is a Townline/Limekiln Roads grade raise and double at $100,000 (covered by Gas Tax); surface treatment from McLean’s Mountain to the base of the hill at $50,000 (covered by Gas Tax); and three kilometres of “micro seal” along the Bidwell Road at $150,000.

Public works is also seeking a wheel loader and mower/brusher at $475,000 (Working Capital Reserve); and work on the Cup and Saucer parking lot, $10,000 (net cost to town).

Under recreational and cultural services there are two projects, both of which are pending funding: a 30’ x 40’ community services garage, $150,000; and rec centre main hall light upgrades, $25,000.

Recreation centre capital projects include: urinal upgrades (pending funding), $75,000; kitchen upgrades, $25,000 (net cost to town); switching oil to propane furnaces (pending funding), $265,000; paving the west side of the parking lot (pending funding), $150,000.

Parks capital projects include: Low Island walking track (pending funding), $30,000; disc golf course (pending funding), $8,000; McLean’s Mountain washroom (the washroom was included in last year’s budget but tender bids were too high), $82,056.

At the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah, pending funding, a stage within the park has been proposed at a cost of $13,000.

Under marine, a fuel pump upgrade is required at the Port of Little Current fuel dock (formerly Wally’s Dock Service) for $75,000 (waterfront reserve).

A one-ton truck with a dump box to replace the 2011 GMC is also in the budget to the tune of $95,000, $28,500 of which would come from the waterfront reserve and the remainder at a net cost to the town.

There are capital projects for the fire department, too. New helmets are required at $10,000 at a net cost to town; an HVAC unit for the fire hall’s rooftop (pending an $8,800 grant) at $20,000; fire hall asphalt (pending funding) at $40,000; and a fire truck (which will be needed in three years, the time it takes to order new trucks) at $750,000.