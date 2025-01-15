Tehkummah Fire Department awarded $15,000 KENWOOD Cares Grant

TEHKUMMAH—Tehkummah’s Fire Department has been awarded a KENWOOD Cares $15,000 communications equipment grant.

In Anishnaabemowin, Tehkummah means “rays of light flashing in the sky,” notes a release from the Kenwood organization, adding “It’s safe to say the Tehkummah Township Volunteer Fire Department is a ray of light in their community, providing urgent response to fire and medical calls, as well as auto extrication.”

The Kenwood release notes that the Tehkummah Fire Department’s team of 18 dedicated members responds to an average of 80 calls per year. The release notes the Tehkummah Fire Department service area includes the Chi-Cheemaun ferry terminal which significantly increases the population and risk of motor vehicle collisions during summer months.

“Tehkummah Fire Department would love to wholeheartedly thank KENWOOD Cares for choosing our fire department for the KENWOOD Cares grant,” said Tehkummah Fire Chief Jeff Wilson. “Calls can put the team in a variety of locations that may not have the good reception imperative to safe response. As well as the increased traffic during the tourist season, we have many campgrounds in the service area that are secluded as well as several motels and natural resource facilities. With respect to the landscape and spread-out demographic area, we incur many disruptions to our current radio communication abilities. This is why we are so thankful to KENWOOD Cares for picking us and helping us improve these capabilities for our team as well as the community we serve.”

After reviewing many submissions, Tehkummah Township Volunteer Fire Department was chosen as the deserving recipient of the $15,000 KENWOOD Cares grant. Prior to this support, the organization relied on a mixture of aged equipment with coverage limitations.

“We appreciate the commitment to public safety undertaken by the team at the Tehkummah Township Volunteer Fire Department,” said Wilf Mulder, vice president, safety and security division at JVCKENWOOD Canada. “Fire volunteers are the backbone of many small communities, providing essential services that safeguard lives and property. These dedicated individuals selflessly give their time and expertise to protect their neighbours, often at personal risk. Their commitment to public safety goes far beyond the call of duty.”

The KENWOOD Cares grant has provided Tehkummah Township Volunteer Fire Department with several mobile and portable KENWOOD NEXEDGE two-way radios, along with accessories for each unit and two repeaters for increased coverage and reliability. The KENWOOD radio equipment has been configured by the team at Spectrum Telecom Group in Sudbury.

“I grew up in the small town of Cobalt, Ontario, where volunteers were essential to keeping the community safe,” said Geoffrey Hatton, president and CEO, Spectrum Telecom Group Ltd. “I have fond memories of the volunteer fire department, not only responding to emergencies but also supporting community events. The dedication and spirit of volunteers, like those in Tehkummah Township, are an integral part of a town’s identity. It’s an honour to give back by contributing to the Tehkummah Township Volunteer Fire Department through our partnership with JVCKENWOOD’s KENWOOD Cares grant program.”

Tehkummah Township is the first recipient to receive $15,000 in KENWOOD communications equipment since the amount of the grant was increased from $10,000. “We at JVCKENWOOD Canada chose to increase our grant amount by 50 percent from $10,000 to $15,000 as we have seen the value the KENWOOD Cares grant brings to non-profit public safety organizations and their communities,” said JVCKENWOOD Canada Inc. President Bob Harvey. “As an organization, we are truly blessed and thankful to be able to increase the grant to contribute to providing more product and reliable communications that aid in saving time and resources, and ultimately, people.”

For details on the grant program visit www.kenwoodcares.ca.