OPP Press Release: Approximately $66,000 of drugs seized following impaired arrest

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been arrested and charged for impaired operation and drug related charges following a traffic complaint on Highway 17 near Nairn Centre.

On November 9, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint involving a pickup truck on Highway 17 near Nairn Centre.

Police located the pickup truck on Jacklin Road in the Town of Espanola and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed and the driver was transported to the McKerrow detachment for further testing.

Additionally, officers located over 660 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $66,000, and three suspected oxycodone pills with an estimated street value of $45.

As a result, the driver, Ashley JACKO-METANSININE, 30-years-old from Wikwemikong, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – drugs

· Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroine)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

· Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available

· Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates

· Drive motor vehicle, no permit

· Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Ashley JACKO-METANSININE appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on November 10, 2024, and was remanded into custody.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.