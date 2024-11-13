OPP Press Release: Dangerous operation of vehicle leads to impaired and drug charges

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been arrested and is facing several charges following a traffic complaint about the dangerous operation of a vehicle on Highway 6 near Espanola.

On November 7, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received traffic complaints reporting that a vehicle was driving dangerously at a high rate of speed on Highway 6, near the Town of Espanola.

Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 6. A query revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed and the driver was transported to Little Current detachment for further testing.

Additionally, officers located over 12 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,200, and imitation brass knuckles.

As a result, the driver, Kieran NAHMIWAN, 30-years-old from Wikwemikong, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

· Failure to comply with undertaking – two counts

· Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

· Dangerous operation

· Fail to stop for police

· Drive vehicle with cannabis in open baggage

· Novice driver – B.A.C above zero

The accused is scheduled to appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 4, 2024.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.