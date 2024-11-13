OPP Press Release: Manitoulin OPP seeking witnesses for assault investigation

(TOWNSHIP OF ROBINSON, ON) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an assault occurrence and is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest and subject vehicle.

The incident occurred on November 12, 2024, at approximately 9:30 am., on the side of the road on Highway 540 near Silver Water. The person of interest is described as an indigenous female, approximately 5’6″-5’7″ (170cm) tall, medium length wavy hair, between 40-50 years old, wearing a black coat, black pants and large boots.

The subject vehicle is described as a black or dark coloured, newer model SUV, possibly a GMC or a similar model, with dark tinted windows. It has a white and blue coloured sticker on the bottom right corner of the rear window.

If members of the public have any information about this incident, please contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

If this person or vehicle is observed, do not approach, and call 9-1-1 immediately.