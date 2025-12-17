Sheguiandah First Nation elects all but one new face to the council table

SHEGUIANDAH—The Sheguiandah First Nation band election held on December 9 elected Pearl Waindubence as chief along with four councillors, Carrie Waindubence, Valerie Assinewai, Nathan Shawanda and Xoë Roy Peltier. Sheguiandah First Nation elections are held under the Indian Act regulations and positions are held for two years.

Ogimaa Waindubence received a total of 43 votes, 25 in the regular poll and 18 mail-in ballots. Aaron Bowerman received 18 regular poll votes and 19 mail-in ballots. Larry Russell Lemarr received five votes in the regular poll and one mail-in ballot. Former chief Elvis Mishibinijima received 22 regular poll votes and 11 mail-in ballots. Ruby Thompson received 22 regular poll votes and nine mail-in ballots. There were no spoiled ballots.

In the race for a council seat, Carrie Waindubence received a total of 70 votes, Valerie Assinewai received a total of 57 votes, Nathan Shawanda received a total of 56 votes and former youth chief Xoë Roy Peltier received a total of 55 votes.

Of the other candidates in running, Andrew Aguonie received a total of 34 votes, Michelle Bond received a total of 0 votes, Josephine Fox received a total of 53 votes, Larry Russell Lamarr (who also ran for chief) received a total of 26 votes, Donna Rainey received a total of 27 votes, Sunset Sagutch received a total of 0 votes, Ruby Thompson (who also ran for chief) received a total of 45 votes, Eric Vautour received a total of 38 votes, Matthew Waindubence received a total of 17 votes, Nevada Waindubence received a total of 15 votes and Sarah Williams received a total of 0 votes.

There was a total of 154 votes cast with no spoiled ballots.

The results were posted by the electoral officer, OneFeather.