Sheguiandah resident wins $350,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Extreme

SHEGUIANDAH—Anna Migwans of Sheguiandah is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Extreme.

“I almost passed out when I saw the prize I had won,” Ms. Migwans chuckled. “My husband looked at me and said, ‘I guess we’re taking a trip to Toronto!’ With my heart racing, I did my best to stay calm.”

Ms. Migwans, 26, is an occasional lottery player with OLG. The first ticket she ever bought was an Instant Crossword and it has remained one of her favourites. This is her first big win.

“I was at the store when I asked the clerk for a Crossword Extreme ticket and pointed to one in the display case,” she recounted while visiting the OLG prize centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall. “The clerk pulled a ticket out from under the counter and I joked with him, ‘Now, I’m not going to win the $350,000!’”

The next day, she decided to payer her ticket. “I noticed I had uncovered quite a few words and was trying not to freak out,” she laughed. “I showed my ticket to by husband, saying, ‘I uncovered 10 words!’ He pointed out that I had actually revealed 11 words, so I took out my phone and scanned my ticket on the OLG app.”

“It feels really good to win. While it has been a shock, the prevailing emotion has been gratitude. I’m so thankful for this prize and the timing of it. I never expected to win this much,” Ms. Migwans smiled. For the time being she plans to invest her winnings. “I want to build a home with a big, comfortable bathtub to relax in,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Paul’s Corner Store on Highway 540 and 551 in M’Chigeeng First Nation.