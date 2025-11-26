UCCM Police launch video to reengage public in search for Juanita Migwans

M’CHIGEENG—Thirteen months is a long time to stare into silence.

It’s been more than a year since Juanita “Winnie” Migwans slipped from sight in M’Chigeeng First Nation, her absence spreading through the community like a cold front that never quite lifts. Families here know the kind of grief that walks on two legs and lingers. They also know the stubborn, enduring love that refuses to let a name vanish.

The investigation into Winnie’s disappearance remains active—carried jointly by the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) and the Ontario Provincial Police. Officers still move through leads, sifting them like sand for anything that might glint.

Now, the police services are releasing a new awareness video in hopes of sparking fresh information. It’s not just a media effort; it’s another hand extended into the dark, one more way to insist that the trail hasn’t gone cold.

Winnie’s family, who have seen nearly five seasons come and go in the unsteady balance between hope and heartbreak, continues to ask the public to come forward with anything at all. They’ve walked these roads, called her name, shared her story again and again—not because they believe in miracles, but because they believe in community.

And they believe someone, somewhere, knows something.

This case, painful as it is personally, also echoes the national crisis that has swallowed countless Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people. The numbers remain as stark as ever: though Indigenous women represent just 4.3 percent of Canada’s population, they account for roughly 11 percent of missing women. Behind every statistic is a life with a nickname, a family, a favourite laugh. Behind every missing person is a community still waiting.

Deputy Chief Daniel Despatie of UCCM APS told The Expositor that the urgency hasn’t faded.

“She’s been missing for over 13 months now,” he said. “As a member of the M’Chigeeng First Nation, the community is extremely concerned. Her family is extremely concerned. From a police perspective—though we’re not the lead agency—we’re assisting the OPP. This awareness video is really just an opportunity to generate fresh leads, to encourage anyone who’s got information to come forward.”

He didn’t mince words.

“We 100 percent believe that somebody out there knows something. And they might think their information isn’t important, but it could be the key. Nothing is too small. We’re not going to forget about this. We want to bring Juanita home.”

If you know anything—no matter how minor it may seem—you are urged to contact the OPP or UCCM Anishnaabe Police.

Because in cases like this, it’s often the smallest light that leads someone home.

UCCM Anishnaabe Police are urging anyone with information to call the dedicated tip line at 1-833-941-9010. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.