Victor Branco sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl trafficking in N. Ontario

SUDBURY—A man once known for his skills on the soccer field has now become a symbol of greed and indifference in the midst of Northern Ontario’s opioid crisis. Victor Branco, 25, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison at a Sudbury courthouse after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl and other crimes that have devastated families and communities in the region.

Mr. Branco, who briefly represented Canada in youth soccer, abandoned any promise he might have shown in favour of pursuing what he described as “easy, fast money.” That pursuit led him to become a prolific drug trafficker, dealing lethal amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in Greater Sudbury and First Nations communities on Manitoulin Island.

“The number of people dying from fentanyl overdoses is staggering,” Superior Court Justice Susan Stothart said during sentencing. “It has reached the point where everyone knows someone who has lost their life. Despite this, Mr. Branco was indifferent to the pain and suffering caused by his actions. He was motivated purely by greed.”

The fentanyl Mr. Branco sold—some of it to undercover officers—was enough to potentially cause fatal overdoses in one million people. His drugs infiltrated already at-risk communities, including First Nations where the opioid epidemic has ravaged families.

Justice Stothart highlighted the flagrant nature of Mr. Branco’s crimes, which included possessing a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun and prohibited ammunition. Mr. Branco preyed on communities already overwhelmed by the devastating impacts of addiction. His actions directly contributed to the suffering and loss felt by countless families in Northern Ontario.

Mr. Branco was arrested as part of the Ontario Provincial Police-led Project Hewson in February 2022. On May 28, 2024, he pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including: fentanyl possession for the purpose of trafficking, five counts of fentanyl trafficking, two counts of cocaine trafficking, possession of a loaded, restricted firearm and breach of a release order.

While Mr. Branco offered a brief apology to his family during sentencing, there was no acknowledgment of the lives harmed—or lost—because of his actions.

In addition to the prison sentence, Mr. Branco received a lifetime weapons ban and was ordered to provide a DNA sample.

This case is a stark reminder of the human cost of drug trafficking. Families in Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin First Nations continue to mourn loved ones lost to overdoses, many of which are fuelled by the drugs Mr. Branco and others like him supply.

His brief stint as a youth soccer player is now overshadowed by his role as a key figure in a deadly drug trade. Any potential he once had is eclipsed by the lives ruined by his actions.

Northern Ontario’s opioid crisis shows no signs of abating, with fentanyl overdoses claiming more lives each year. While Mr. Branco’s conviction brings some measure of justice, it cannot undo the damage inflicted on families and communities already stretched to their breaking point.