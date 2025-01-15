Wiikwemkoong police will monitor repeat offenders in community

Part of local initiative aimed at community safety

WIIKWEMKOONG—The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) is set to launch a comprehensive initiative in 2025 aimed at closely monitoring repeat offenders within the community. “This effort underscores our commitment to addressing community concern regarding the tracking of repeat offenders and recidivist crime,” says WTPS Police Chief Ron Gignac.

“Starting this year, WTPS will actively participate in bail hearings, meticulously document release rationales and promptly inform key law enforcement bodies including the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario Executive about habitual re-offenders released back into our territory,” says Chief of Police Ron Gignac. “Our goal is to stop the cycle where repeat offenders are continually released into our community only to commit crimes again.”

A preliminary analysis conducted from January to November 2024 highlights concerning statistics regarding repeat offenders within the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. The data reveals that 180 individuals were involved in multiple police calls for service, collectively accounting for a total of 1,044 occurrences. Amongst these top offenders the average age is 26 years old, and all repeat offenders are under 40 years old, with one as young as under 18 years old.

“The most frequent offender was linked to 50 separate occurrences, while another individual was associated with 28 incidents,” says Chief Gignac. “These figures underscore the pressing need for targeted interventions and enhanced monitoring efforts to address recidivism effectively within the community.”

Recidivism rates among Indigenous people across Canada are notably high, with a rate of 69.8 percent (Statistics Canada, 2022). In contrast, non-Indigenous youth show lower custodial admissions and a recidivism rate of 45.9 percent.

These disparities highlight systemic challenges faced by Indigenous communities, such as limited access to detox centers, rehabilitation programs for jobs and training, housing for career professionals on or near reserves, and other essential services that are often inaccessible following release.

By improving our focus on repeat offenders through new tracking and reporting mechanisms, WTPS aims not only to protect but also empower our community against persistent criminal activities.

WTPS extends its appreciation to Chief Tim Ominika, band and council members and various community organizations whose steadfast support has been vital towards ensuring safety throughout the territory. The force appreciates working collaboratively with community leadership towards our shared goal of crime prevention.

Summary of Recidivism in the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory from January to November 2024:

A repeat offender is defined as having a minimum of three occurrences and a person classification of: accused, charged, suspect and warned.

• Number of individuals involved in police calls for service where they are repeats: 180

• Number of occurrences that these individuals are responsible for: 1,044

• Recidivists are responsible for an average of six occurrences each, with the highest police response individual linked to 50 occurrences.

• The average age of the top 12 offenders is 26.

• The oldest offender in the top 12 is under 40 years of age.

• The youngest offender in the top 12 is under 18 years of age.