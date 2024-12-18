Wiikwemkoong pushes Ottawa with petition on new care home

WIIKWEMIKOONG—The call for federal support intensifies as Carol Hughes, MP for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, tabled a petition in the House of Commons urging the Government of Canada to address the funding shortfall for a critical replacement Elders’ home facility in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

Wiikwemkoong’s current seniors’ residence, built 52 years ago, has reached the end of its usable life, raising concerns about the community’s ability to care for its Elders locally. The Ontario government has committed $30 million to the project, while the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has provided $7.5 million, and community members have contributed $2.5 million through fundraising efforts. However, a significant funding gap remains, jeopardizing the future of this vital facility.

“The Elders’ home is not just a building; it’s a cornerstone of the community,” Ms. Hughes emphasized. “Ensuring that Elders can stay within their community to pass down knowledge, stay close to family, and avoid displacement is essential for cultural preservation and well-being.”

Advocates point to similar federal investments in Indigenous health and long-term care facilities, including those in Moosonee, Rankin Inlet and the Mohawks of Quinte as precedent for supporting the Wiikwemkoong project.

“The petitioners want the government to take action,” Ms. Hughes stated in a press release. “Wiikwemkoong deserves equitable support to complete this project before the current facility closes, leaving Elders at risk of being relocated far from their families and community.”

“The current facility in Wiikwemkoong has reached the end of its life expectancy, and it’s vital for the community to ensure that elders can stay in their community to share their knowledge and experience with younger generations, remain in close proximity to their families, and not be subjected to another era of assimilation,” she added.

The Expositor reached out to Chief Ominika who was unavailable for comment.

Despite earlier federal reluctance to provide additional funding, MP Hughes hopes that amplifying her constituents’ concerns will prompt the government to reconsider. The situation remains critical as Wiikwemkoong works to uphold its commitment to its Elders and safeguard its cultural legacy.