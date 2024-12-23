Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service unveils first-of-its-kind staffing and deployment model

WIIKWEMKOONG—The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) is proud to announce the launch of a modernized staffing and deployment model set to transform policing in the community from 2025 onward. The model will see an increase in staffing levels, including multiple specialty positions, and the expansion of the WTPS office facility. This new organizational structure marks a significant evolution from the 2007 framework, addressing the growing demands for police services with a forward-thinking approach.

“As the first of its kind developed for a First Nations police service in Ontario, this model introduces multiple specialty positions and job functions essential to tackling current challenges and ensuring future public safety,” said WTPS Chief of Police Ron Gignac. “Drawing on best practices from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), municipal police services and other First Nations services, this model is tailored specifically to meet Wiikwemkoong’s unique public safety needs.”

Between 2025-2027, the service will undergo strategic growth, with annual increases in staffing levels to meet expanding responsibilities. By the end of 2027, the number of officers will increase from 34 to 47, complemented by an expanded team of civilian specialists and special constables, explained Chief of Police Gignac.

“To support this expansion, plans are underway to enlarge our current facility,” Chief of Police Gignac said. The design phase includes additional locker room space, workstations equipped with advanced technologies for officers, staff desks and specialized investigative equipment.

The growth will enable WTPS to have enhanced capabilities to cover a broad spectrum of policing areas including specialty investigative cases, tactical emergency response, drug enforcement operations, internet child exploitation, human trafficking, criminal analysis intelligence-led operations, community service integration, youth drug awareness education, traffic services enforcement, as well as all-terrain vehicle (ATV), marine and snowmobile patrols. WTPS will also aim at fostering combined forces efforts across Manitoulin Island for comprehensive public safety operations.

“Our commitment remains steadfast,” said Police Chief Gignac. “WTPS is working to enrich our community and keep it safe by leveraging the partnerships, resources and expertise available.”

WTPS is inviting interested candidates passionate about making impactful contributions towards community welfare through roles either as police officers or civilians within its ranks to apply to open positions, added Police Chief Gignac.