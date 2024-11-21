WILFRED ANDY KENNETH

TAIBOSSIGAI

Sunrise: February 9, 1991 – Sunset : November 15, 2024

Wilfred, beloved son of Bonita and Jason Taibossigai started his journey to the spirit world on November 15, 2024. Loving father to his pride and joy, daughter Alayna. Survived by his parents Bonita and Jason, siblings Joshua (Cait) and Bethany Taibossigai. Forever loved by niece Laila-Mae and nephew Uriah. Beloved grandson of his namesake Wilfred and Violet Taibossigai (both predeceased) and Alphonse and Mae Corbiere (both predeceased). Loved and lovingly remembered and forever missed by his many Taibossigai and Corbiere aunties and uncles. Wilfred will forever be in the hearts of his many loving cousins and good friends. Visitation was at the Saswaahns Spiritual Centre in M’Chigeeng on Tuesday evening, November 19, 2024. Funeral service was on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 11 am in the Saswaahns Centre, cremation followed. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd., Espanola.