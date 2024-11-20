Top 5 This Week

More articles

Women-owned Split rail gets nod at Agriculture Awards

NewsLocal
Tom Sasvari
Author: Tom Sasvari
1 min.read
In photo centre, Andrea Smith, co-owner and founder of the business (along with Eleanor Charlton), is presented with the award.

GORE BAY—Split Rail Brewing Company, based in Gore Bay, received honourable mention recognition in the Women’s Excellence category at the annual Ontario government Excellence in Agriculture Awards for 2024.

“We are super pleased to have received this honour,” stated Andrea Smith, co-owner of Split Rail with Eleanor Charlton. 

“Split Rail Brewing, founded by Andrea Smith and Eleanor Charlton, is Ontario’s only fully women-owned brewery. This Manitoulin Island brewery has partnered with farms and other groups to help grow the craft beer sector,” the award citation reads.

The Women’s Excellence award recognizes those who are nominated for “demonstrating leadership and/or excellence and how those efforts are supporting the growth and development of Ontario’s agriculture and food sector.”

“We are considered an agri-food business because we use ingredients in our products from local businesses and individuals in the agriculture industry,” said Ms. Smith.

“This year’s Excellence in Agriculture Award winners inspire me and demonstrate the extent of the passion and talent that sets Ontario agri-food apart in a competitive global market,” said Rob Flack, minister of agriculture, food and agribusiness. “My ministry and our government will continue working with leaders across the sector to reinforce the right conditions for long-term growth and dynamism.”

The excellence in agriculture awards recognize businesses, individuals and organizations that have raised the bar for excellence in the agriculture and food industry and demonstrated leadership in their field.

The recipient of the centrepiece Minister’s Award is Farm and Food Care Ontario, who build partnerships to help raise awareness about food and farming in Ontario. They foster meaningful connections through marketing campaigns and resources including The Real Dirt on Farming, while hosting farm tours and events such as Breakfast on the Farm. The organization also provides training to develop strong agricultural ambassadors who educate the public on where their food originates.”

Ms. Smith accepted the award on behalf of Split Rail at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, which ran from November 1-10. The award winner in the women’s excellence category was Jenny Carnaghan of Carncroft farms in Durham. A second honourable mention was presented to Energrow Inc. of Perth.

The Excellence in Agriculture Awards aligns with the goal of the Grow Ontario Strategy, including spreading awareness of Ontario grown local food and the provincial agri-food supply chain, and encouraging the consumption of high-quality, locally sourced food.

Article written by

Tom Sasvari
Tom Sasvarihttps://www.manitoulin.com
Tom Sasvari serves as the West Manitoulin news editor for The Expositor. Mr. Sasvari is a graduate of North Bay’s Canadore College School of Journalism and has been employed on Manitoulin Island, at the Manitoulin West Recorder, and now the Manitoulin Expositor, for more than a quarter-century. Mr. Sasvari is also an active community volunteer. His office is in Gore Bay.
Previous article
Manor launches Tree of Lights Campaign 2024

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.