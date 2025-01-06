BLAINE EDWARD NELDER

Virginia and Kathryn Nelder are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Blaine Edward Nelder on December 31, 2024 at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario. Small town farm boy, big as a mountain and strong as an ox, never afraid of hard work or getting his hands dirty. Especially loved any task requiring motorized vehicles – coordinating multiple moveable objects together put him in seventh heaven, particularly if it meant risking life or limb. The ultimate adventurer, he scoffed in the face of danger and believed rules were meant to be bent and barriers circumvented. A grand storyteller who could spin a tale as long as his arm (which was very long). Architect of fond memories for the children he taught – box socials, winter carnivals, and unforgettable class trips. Euchre aficionado. Maple syrup mogul. Lover of condiments. Die-hard romantic when it came to movies and musical taste. Especially loved by his kids for road-trip sing-alongs to Kenny Rogers. Known for spontaneously breaking into poetry recital. Could dominate a dance floor with rhythm and grace, a legacy he passed on to his girls and grandgirls. Fiercely protective of his asparagus patch. His silence could be deafening but the harshest cuss to ever cross his lips was ‘dashit’. Possessed a whistle that could command a classroom and call his kids home for supper from a mile away. Snored like a freight train and sneezed like an earthquake. Ever the dreamer, his imagination always held the grandest of plans. Youngest son of Burton and Pearle Nelder, Blaine lives on in the hearts of those who survive him, daughters Ginny and Kathryn; stepson Christian and ex-wife (but still friend) Mary; siblings Helen, Cliff, Pat and Dave; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, grandchildren and many, many former Island schoolchildren. Memorial service to be held in Mindemoya in the summertime.