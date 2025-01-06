Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Hung Parliament prorogued until March 24

OTTAWA—The highly anticipated resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau occurred this morning during a January 6 press conference outside Rideau Cottage where the prime minister has been living since taking over the reins of the Canadian government.

Prime Minster Trudeau has said that the country’s parliament will be suspended until March 24 while a new Liberal leader is chosen.

“Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” he said. “This morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”

The prime minister will remain in office for the time being, at least, while a new Liberal leader is chosen.

Among those reported to be canvassing Liberal MPs for their support are heir apparent Chrystia Freeland, who has served as deputy prime minister until her shock resignation just before Christmas and former Bank of Canada head Mark Carney.