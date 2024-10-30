Central Pioneer Museum launches poppy project

MINDEMOYA—A poppy project at the Pioneer Museum in Mindemoya will soon see two pillars outside the museum doors decorated with poppies created by local knitters and crocheters.

“We had to get approval from the Legion to use the poppy,” noted curatorial intern Mnawaate Gordon-Corbiere. “The poppy design is a trademark of the Royal Canadian Legion and is used with permission.”

She notes that yarn and patterns for the poppies can be secured from the Mindemoya United Church or the library at the Central Manitoulin municipal office.

Inspired by other Poppy projects around Canada, the art project of Remembrance is aimed at honouring veterans of both world wars, the Korean War, as well as those who have served since then.

The Central Manitoulin Historical Society project will see a four-and-a-half-inch banner created by sewing the submitted poppies onto fabric that will be then wound around the pillars outside the museum.

“We already have enough for one pillar,” said Ms. Gordon-Corbiere, going on to say she was confident the project will soon see enough poppies to complete the project.

“They gave their lives and their futures so that we may live in peace.”

Completed poppies can be dropped off to the Central Manitoulin Library, the Mindemoya United Church or Williamson’s Hardware in Mindemoya. Poppies can also be mailed to Central Manitoulin Historical Society, Box 320, Mindemoya Ontario, P0P 1S0, or call 705-377-4383 to arrange pickup (or for more information).