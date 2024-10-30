Impaired driving charges increase thanks to drugs

Alcohol-related charges decrease

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released some alarming statistics regarding impaired driving in the region. A release from the detachment notes the OPP has laid 95 impaired charges between January 1 to October 20 of this year. That number compares to 93 impaired charges laid in the entirety of 2023.

According to an OPP release there were 58 impaired driving by alcohol charges and 37 impaired driving drug charges. Ten of the drivers were charged at Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check initiatives and 21 of the drivers were involved in motor vehicle collisions.

This compares to 70 impaired driving by alcohol charges and 23 impaired by drug charges in 2023. Two of the drivers were charged at RIDE checks while 23 were involved in motor vehicle collisions.

“I want to thank the public for their vigilance in reporting suspected impaired drivers, and helping to keep Ontario’s roads, trails and waterways safe,” said Manitoulin Detachment Commander Inspector Robert Walsh. “Impaired driving is the top criminal cause of death in Canada and it includes off-road-vehicles and marine vessels. I encourage members of the public to continue reporting suspected impaired drivers, your phone call could save someone’s life.”

With the Festive RIDE season approaching, the OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume when operating a motor vehicle. It affects your reaction time, concentration, peripheral vision, coordination and depth perception.

The OPP request those who decide to partake of alcohol or drugs to “Please take a cab or arrange for a designated driver.”

Should you observe an impaired driver, the OPP requests you dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 to report the incident.