Column: Ice Chips to Canoe Quips

Panther Points!

The U13 Manitoulin Panthers travelled to North Bay this past weekend to play in the Easy Nipissing Vipers’ Pre-Christmas Blast tournament. Playing one game Friday and two games Saturday, shots were fired, goals were made, with a 5th place result in their division. The team put up a good fight and played their hearts out all weekend. While they gave it their all on the ice, the real highlight was the team bonding and the fun they shared off the ice. Great memories were made, and they came together even stronger as a team.

The U15 Panthers also competed in the Pre-Christmas Blast, going undefeated in Round Robin play. The semi-final matchup was a close one on Sunday. The Panthers were down by a goal to the Temiskaming Shores’ Puckhounds in the 3rd period and pulled their goalie. The Hounds buried one in the empty net to make the final score 5-3.

The U18 Lady Panthers travelled to Sudbury on Saturday to face off against the U18-BB Lady Wolves. The first game of the doubleheader was an exciting game, ending in a 3-1 win for the Wolves. The Lady Panthers came out flying in the second game of the day, ending it with a 1-1 tie.

Coming up, the girls will be taking on Temiskaming Shores for another doubleheader on Saturday in Espanola. On Sunday, December 15th the girls will host their second annual game against the Wikwemikong Tribal Police and are hoping their fans will bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Manitoulin Food Bank before the Christmas holidays.

Win or lose, Panthers, it is all great, experience!

Off the Rock, Hockey!

Mindemoya’s Jack Bridgeman and his Copper Cliff U16-AA Reds teammates are off to the International finals in Newmarket in January after winning the Sudbury Regional Silverstick championships. For Jack and four of his teammates it was their second win in a row, after taking the title as Nickel City Sons U15-AA last year.

The Reds are off to a strong start to their season, a solid effort in the Ottawa Capital Gold Rush tournament in September, with their 5 – 1 league record and their Silverstick win leading them to an impressive #6 provincial ranking! The boys are looking forward to competing with teams from Toronto, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Delaware in Newmarket. Good luck Jack, go Reds!

Congratulations to Max King who plays for the Nickel City Cubs U-15 AA squad. They took home the Sudbury Regional Silver Stick over the weekend! Good luck at the International, Max!

Manitoulin Minor Hockey

With about a third of the season on the books, the following teams are leading their divisions in the Manitoulin Minor Hockey League. In U11, the Manitowaning Wolves are atop the table. The U13 division has Gore Bay and Mindemoya, tied for first. In the U15’s Mindemoya is undefeated and leads Manitowaning by 2 points. In U18, the M’Chigeeng Thunderbirds are first, leading the Gore Bay Bruins by one point, although Gore Bay has a game in hand.

NOHA plea!

A friendly reminder from the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) to spectators at all minor hockey games. The goal of play is for the kids to develop their individual skills and team tactics while having fun playing this great game. While it is understandable that passions get ignited watching the games, fans are encouraged to refrain from using negative or abusive language toward players and officials. Keep it fun out there!

Assiginack is Active!

Assiginack Township has released their free, holiday arena schedule that spans from December 24th to January 4th (except for the statutory holidays). There is afternoon skating from 1 – 2, sponge-puck, from 2 – 3PM with a few evening skates from 6:30 – 8PM. The free ice-time has been made possible thanks to generous donations by local businesses and service clubs!

Manitowaning also has a unique, priceless, exercise program. People of all ages complete multiple hill climbs interspersed with exhilarating, fresh air rides back to the bottom of their large exercise apparatus and repeat. People in the ‘Big Smoke’ would shell out big bucks for this regimen.

Some people just call it their sliding hill, but it is so much more! The top of the hill is at the former Information Booth right off Highway 6 and is getting lots of use. The booth is now a convenient and delicious canteen, featuring pizza, subs and more. The Twisted Sister is open most weekend afternoon – evenings. Check them out on Facebook.

A good sport is good for sports. chipstoquips@gmail.com