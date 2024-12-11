Column: MSS Kids in the Hall

With only two weeks until the Winter Break, the holiday spirit is in full swing at MSS. The halls have been decorated with Christmas ornaments and posters. One of these posters is advertising the 12 Days of Christmas event, organized by the Student Council. Annually, different clubs in the school organize a fun activity to help students celebrate. The first event of the 12 Days of Christmas was a Christmas Kahoot, which brought students together for holiday trivia. The excitement doesn’t stop there, as there are events lined up for every school day until the Winter Break. These activities are designed to keep the holiday cheer going until students break for Christmas.

Unfortunately, MSS had two snow days this week. On Wednesday, December 4 and Friday, December 6, heavy snowfall led to the cancellation of buses. As a result, Friday’s planned event, which offered free hot chocolate to students, was also cancelled. While the snow days disrupted the schedule, they gave students and staff time to get caught up and relax.

In other upcoming festive events, Headstrong, the high school’s mental health awareness group, is hosting a Christmas baking exchange on Friday, December 13. This event invites students to share their homemade treats with each other, so that each participant goes home with a new platter of baked goods than they came in with.

Another highly anticipated event is the talent show, scheduled for December 18. Sign-ups are now open for students interested in showcasing their talents in singing, skits, poetry and more.

MSS has announced the installation of new skate sharpener equipment. Students and staff can now get their skate sharpened at school for five dollars per pair. The proceeds from this service will go towards supporting the athletics department.

The past weekend brought great news from members of the school’s cross-country team. Several students competed in the Canadian National Cross-Country Championships. Newly graduated student, Brodie Pennie, ran an 8 km race in just 26 minutes, while Xavi Mara completed a 6 km race in 21 minutes and 42 seconds. Wyatt Williamson-Wright also participated in the 6 km race, finishing with a time of 22 minutes and 47 seconds.

That’s all for this week! Until next time, go, Mustangs, go!