DAVID ALAN BRINGLESON

June 23, 1950 – December 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of David Bringleson. With family by his side, David entered eternal peace on the morning of December 19, 2024 after a valiant battle with cancer. Loving and dedicated husband of Maxine Bringleson (nee Wilson) and father of Shawn (Joyce), Daniel and Alen (Amy). David was born in Sault Ste. Marie to Alan and Aldine Bringleson and was the oldest of five children. He grew up on the family farm on Peoples Road. David was passionate about the outdoors, hunting and fishing and loved spending time with family and friends. He worked for many years underground in Elliot Lake while also running the family farm on St. Joseph Island. He successfully transitioned to becoming a Stationary Engineer and worked for many years in Cochrane and Nipigon before returning to Manitoulin Island for retired life on Lake Kagawong. Predeceased by parents Alan and Aldine Bringleson, Claude Marleau and sister Dale (Mel) Ingram. Survived by siblings Bryan (Kim) Bringleson, Wendy (Michael) Walker and Steve (Jane) Bringleson, his children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to send their deepest thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Mindemoya and Sudbury Hospitals. Also, our very heartfelt thank you to the many friends and neighbours who were there for David and Maxine and helped support them in so many ways. Burial at the Gordon Cemetery and Celebration of Life to follow in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to Manitoulin Health Centre.