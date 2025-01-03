WILLIAM ERNEST DEBASSIGE

“Mzhku Gaabwi”

Standing Strong

October 3, 1967 – December 20, 2024

Billy began his journey to the Spirit World at the age of 57. He was surrounded by his devoted family and close friends at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. Billy blessed us with his presence here on Earth. Loving husband of Patricia of 35 years. Cherished son of Lloyd (predeceased) and Lillian Debassige (Webb). Devoted father to Georgia (Zack), Billie Jean and Jolene (Casey). Adoring Papa to Mackenzie and Ryder. Brother to Rodney (Lucidia), mother Yvonne (John). Special uncle Abby (Janet). Billy is a loving family member to many people in M’Chigeeng. Descendent of Eli, Ernest Debassige, Bernice Debassige (nee Corbiere), William and Georgia Webb, joined to John, Kate and Florence Assinewe, Bill Wagoosh and Sara Migwans. Billy was a treasured cousin, adventurous buddy and generous community member. Any time people saw him coming, you knew conversations and projects would prove to be hilarious, innovative and free spirited. He spent his life learning and growing the family business of Lloyd’s & Son Trucking. Lloyd-bah’s legacy of a skilled machinist, land stewardship and heavy equipment continues into this 3rd generation. Billy would often go out of his way to help many individuals and share his wisdom and knowledge. Billy’s most cherished accomplishments are his family and grandsons. He showered his mom with daily hugs and adorned his family with unwavering tireless support. He bestowed his two grandsons with heart-filled love and ample kindness. Visitation was at M’Chigeeng Community Complex on Sunday, December 22, 2024 and Monday, December 23, 2024. Funeral Mass was celebrated at M’Chigeeng Community Complex on Tuesday, December 24, 2024 at 10:30 am with interment in the M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery.

I give you this one thought to keep

I am with you still

I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow,

I am the diamond glints on snow

I am the sunlight on ripened grain,

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush,

I am the swift,

uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not think of me as gone,

I am with you still,

in each new dawn.

Native American Prayer