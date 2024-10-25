DENNIS WILLIAM FIELD

“Slim”

March 6, 1931 – October 19, 2024

In loving memory of “Slim,” Dennis William Field. Slim passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the age of 93. Predeceased by his first wife Dorothy Field survived by his second wife Jean Field. Father of Dwight (Brenda) Field (both predeceased) and Darrell (predeceased) (Glenda) Field; stepbrother of Peter; grandfather of Garrett, Lauren, Denise, Arin and Mackenzie; stepfather of Perrie (Karl) Horst, Ross (Kathy) Beckon, Anna (Paul) Vincer, Curtis (Carmen) Beckon and Carmen (Lou) Marchand. Slim will be missed by many more extended family. Slim will be remembered as a very community minded person. He was always busy whether helping out with a men’s breakfast or volunteering at a church. He also enjoyed working on his yard and was a jack of all trades. He was very loving to his wife and family and was always worried about Joan. He loved to travel and had a very good sense of humour. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Slim’s life will take place at a later date. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.