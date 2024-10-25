TREVOR SLY FOX

Trevor Sly Fox and the love of his life Nicole Eshkakogan wish to transcend hope, courage, strength in memory of his good ways, consideration and care for others, and to smile as you remember his stories, charming sarcasm and hysterical humour and to laugh loud and mighty with all your heart to help him on his next journey. Sly is survived his parents Donna Marie and Paul Daniel Fox. Sly is father to precious daughters he is so forever proud of who walk in beauty and strength—Shailyn (Austin), who he lovingly called Miss Waags, and his baby girl Tierney he named My Baby Sharks. Sly is also survived by his sisters Stacy, Danielle, Zoey and brother Joseph (Teri) and is now with his sister Josette Baa. Uncle to Sky, Danielle, Sarah, Phoenix, Rosemary, Miea, Joe Daniel, Imma, Charlotte and Alyna. Special father to Brianna, Starman and Chas. Special grandfather to Kulez and Raiden (he called Binky Eater). Coolest nephew of the Fox and Kanasawe families of Wiikwemkoong. All of his aunties and uncles send their love to his many cousins and friends. Sly loved this beautiful territory where he was raised, lived, hunted and fished. He called it God’s Country, and he loves all of you and knows he is forever loved by a world of family and friends across Turtle Island. Family and friends were invited to meet at the Pavilion on Sagamok Road (just after Massey Bridge) at 9:45 am on Saturday, October 26, 2024 to travel with Sly for visitation at the New Sagamok Community Hall, 5507 Star Road. His daughters invited you to attend and bring your best Nish Dish for a potluck dinner at 5 pm. On Sunday, October 27, 2024 Sly journeyed to Buzwah Church (Saint Ignatius), 2525 Wikwemikong Way, Wiikwemkoong, for visitation at 12 noon. Funeral service was on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 11 am in the Buzwah Church, cremation followed. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.