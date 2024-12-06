DR. WILLIAM JEWELL

Dr. William J. Jewell of Ithaca, New York died Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at Cayuga Medical Center from complications of COVID. He was 83. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marlene Bryan Jewell, brother Thomas Jewell, nephew Robert Jewell and niece Deborah Jewell Saito. Bill was the son of Thomas and Thelma Jewell of Skowhegan, Maine. He was a great lover of animals and was especially devoted to his dogs. William was Professor Emeritus in Biological and Environmental Engineering at Cornell University from 1973 – 2008. Prior to his tenure at Cornell, he taught at the University of Texas and the University of Vermont. He studied at the University of Maine (BS), Manhattan College (M Eng), Stanford University (PhD) and was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of London, Westfield College. Much of his teaching and research were in the areas of ecological engineering, management of wastes, biotreatment of toxins, pollutions control and renewable energy via anaerobic methane fermentation. Aside from teaching, Willaim also created a private company, Microgen Corporation, which utilized his waste management systems in several hundred farm-scale operating systems in the U.S. His work was recognized by the United States Department of Energy for a national award for “Energy Innovation-Contribution to the Nation’s Energy Efficiency” in 1988. Along with Bill’s academic pursuits he had many other interests including sailing, rustic furniture building, hiking, baking and reading. Bill will be missed by his family and friends in the United States and Canada. There will be no funeral service, but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for close friends and family at a later date. Those who wish to may make donations in his honor to the Tompkins County SPCA, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology or a favourite charity of choice.