PHREDDIE (WINNIFRED) SHORE

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Phreddie (Winnifred) Shore on Friday, November 29, 2024 at the NHS-Welland Site at the age of 73. She has been reunited with her parents Kenneth and Helen (née Campbell) and her sister Susan Shapiro. She leaves behind her devoted children, Robin Seguin (Richard), Ken Seguin (Laurie) and Nathan “Kyle” McDonald; her cherished grandchildren, Brittany, Shawna, Kiana, Geri, Haylee, Ava and Sydney; her adored great-grandchildren Annabelle Zara Bahramiwand, Yaseen Mohammad Alselimi, Ensaf Mohammad Alselimi and Lenley; her dear sister Norrie Ogawa (Murray) and her brother-in-law Daniel Shapiro. Phreddie was a true “Jill of all trades,” a business owner and a woman of remarkable talents. From hairstylist to gas station attendant, photographer, poet, artist, seamstress and craft enthusiast, she brought creativity and energy to everything she did. Whether it was crafting something beautiful or capturing a moment with her camera, Phreddie’s hands were always busy and her mind was always flowing with new ideas. Her generosity and selflessness knew no bounds. Phreddie made it her mission to ensure that no one went hungry. She would often make homemade soups to feed the less fortunate in her community, a testament to her caring and kind nature. Her love for others was matched only by her sense of humour, her love for music and her vibrant personality. A lover of music, Phreddie found solace and joy in the tunes of Joni Mitchell, Frank Mills and any soft rock. She was a ball of energy with an amazing memory, always quick with a story or a laugh. Known for her sarcasm and wit, she lived by the motto: “Life’s too short, no time for B.S.”—a phrase she lived by every day, facing challenges head-on and never backing down from life’s obstacles. Phreddie was fiercely independent. She would never accept handouts and always went above and beyond to provide for herself and her family. Her outgoing spirit and ability to connect with people made her a great friend to all. Phreddie’s presence was a gift, and she will be remembered for her warmth, energy and the deep love she had for those around her. Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff on the 6th floor at NHS-Welland Site and the staff at Woodlands of Sunset “Pines Ward” for all their care and compassion. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to Essentials Cremation and Burial Services in Welland. If desired, donations in Phreddie’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be shared on Phreddie’s tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.