Man Reports an Impaired Driver… Himself!

IMPAIRED DRIVER CHARGED AFTER CALLING POLICE ON THEMSELVES

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been arrested and charged after they called police to report their location following a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver.

On November 23, 2024, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint in the area of Wood Street, Espanola regarding a possible impaired driver. Shortly after, the driver called police to report their location. Police attended the location provided, and further testing on scene resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, the driver, Merek MANNINEN, 24-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on January 6, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.