BARRY J. BARNES

May 15, 1935 – November 22, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Barry J. Barnes of Spring Bay in his 90th year. A husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed peacefully at the Mindemoya hospital surrounded by loving family members. Barry shared many great years with his predeceased wife Lillian Barnes (2003) and their four children, Nadine (Jerry), Lorne (Catherine), Kim (Craig) and Danielle (Gino). Barry was lucky to spend his remaining years with his wife Dorothy Sloss, and her daughter Lila (Richard). Barry was a grandfather, known as Pa to Kirt (Melinda), Bryce, Gavyn (Allison), Quinn, Cash, Cheyenne, Amanda, Kelsey (Steven), Brittney (Bobby), Steffen (Lily) and Cobin. Barry was a great-grandfather to 10 great-grandchildren, which he was fortunate enough to spend time with all of them. Barry had a long career owning his own construction business. When he retired, Barry and Lillian moved from Lindsay, Ontario to Evansville in 1999 into the house that Barry and Lillian designed and built together. Barry enjoyed hunting and joining the euchre club in Spring Bay with Dorothy. Barry and Dorothy enjoyed spending as much time together as they could and always kept busy. Barry was talented in making furniture and wood toys or anything leftover from over lumber. Christmas was always the most favourite time of the year as his enthusiasm was so contagious that Barry left great memories for his family to cherish. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.