ELLA JUANITA ORR

September 3, 1942 – January 18, 2025

It is with profound sadness that the family of Ella “Ellie” Orr, announce that she peacefully left this world on January 18, 2025 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, at the age of 82, surrounded by the love of her family. Ella will lovingly be remembered by her husband of almost 59 years, William “Bill” Orr; children Mandy (Terry) Case, Scott Orr (predeceased), and Tammy (Uchenna “Miles”) Orakwelu; grandchildren Samantha (Tony) Fey, Jonathan Orr, Marissa Case, Jessica Orr (Jessie Pitawanakwat), Nathan Case (JD Muir) and Mariella Orakwelu; great-grandchildren Cohen, Wren and Bentley; and sister Minnie (Larry) Hare (both predeceased). Ella was predeceased by her parents, Merton and Anna MacDonald of Sunny Corner, New Brunswick. Ella will be deeply missed and forever held in the hearts of her many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Ella was an entrepreneur, Ellie’s Cleaning Services, for almost 38 years. She loved cleaning homes, cottages, boats and businesses. She finally retired and closed the business at the end of October 2024. Ella was the heart of her family, a true matriarch whose home was always filled with warmth, laughter, lots of great food, liquid cheer and the soothing melodies of classic country music. She had an extraordinary gift for making everyone feel welcomed and valued. In her final moments, she exhibited her characteristic grace and humour by requesting the song “Heaven is Just a Sin Away.” Ella’s spirit and love profoundly impacted all who were fortunate enough to know her. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy of kindness, generosity and unconditional love. While we grieve the loss of such a wonderful soul, we take solace in the belief that she has found peace in heaven. As per her wishes, she was cremated. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd. A Celebration of Life (party – as per Ellie’s request), will take place at a later date. Should one want to make a donation in Ella’s memory, please make it to the Cardiac Care Fund HSN Foundation or of one’s choice.