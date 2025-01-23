WILLIAM ALFORD FOGAL

“Will”

October 14, 1977 – December 31, 2024

In loving memory of Will who passed suddenly at his residence where he loved to hang out. Will was 47 years old. Beloved husband of Crystal (nee Polfer) Fogal. Eldest son of Bill and Bonnie. Dear brother of John (Cassie) and Clayton. Will sadly leaves behind his niece Willow and nephew Porter. Predeceased by grandparents Doreen and Alford and Helen and Raymond.Dear nephew of Diane (Danny) Shelly, Wayne Fogal, Norm (Diane) Fogal, Joanne (Ron) Noland, Bev (Fred) Pickard, Clarence Fogal (predeceased), Doug Fogal, Edna (Lyle) Campbell and Carrie (Merv) Lewis. Memories will be treasured by cousins and friends. Family and friends gathered at Simpson Funeral Home, 3 McQuarrie Blvd., Gore Bay on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Visitation was from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral service was at 1 pm with burial at Gordon Cemetery in the spring.

CLOSE THE GATE

For this one farmer the worries are over,

Lie down and rest your head.

Your time has been and struggles enough,

Put the tractor in the shed.

Put away your tools and sleep in peace,

The fences have all been mended.

Hang up your shovel inside of the barn,

Your work on earth is done,

And we will close the gate.