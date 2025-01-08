Environment Biosphere Conservancy firms up Gore Bay East Bluff purchase

GORE BAY—While the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC) has now acquired property on the East Bluff area, Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane said its new executive director is aware of concerns of many municipalities, including those on Manitoulin Island, who are concerned these lands will become tax exempt and the EBC wants to work with the municipalities to divert these concerns.

“The purchase sale has closed,” said Mayor Lane, who said of the recent meeting with Beth Gilhespy, EBC CEO, “we had a good conversation on their plans for the property and how we can work together to provide mutual advantages. The EBC promotes walking trails and public use,” he said noting Ms. Gilhespy will be at a meeting with council in January.

“She is really excited about this purchase,” said Mayor Lane, noting the EBC, “owns a lot of property on Manitoulin Island, including the Cup and Saucer Trail.”

Councillor Dan Osborne questioned how much the EBC purchase will affect the town property assessment and was told there would be minimal impact.

“Some municipalities have raised concerns that EBC is a non-profit, but Ms. Gilhespy said they are prepared to work with the municipalities to provide some type of compensation in lieu on the properties purchased. She wants to bring new ideas forward on how to work with municipalities. That’s why she met us before the purchase was made—she wants to work with municipalities.”

Mayor Lane had told The Expositor in a recent interview, “I think this will be very positive for the town, it will bring people to Gore Bay and the area. The EBC is in the process of purchasing the property on the East Bluff below the bluff and the edge of Scotland Road to the lakeshore, all just north of where our property is for our trails in the area. They (EBC) are going to be adding a new walking trial to connect to our trails.”

Lee Hayden, reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island said, “there is nothing wrong in having land purchased by groups like EBC and the Natural Conservancy of Canada or any other similar entitles but the issue of loss of tax revenues has to be addressed at some point. These groups purchase property everywhere and when they buy the property they don’t pay municipal taxes on them.”

As was reported, EBC is nearing a milestone in its “Wild Futures” campaign with a proposed acquisition of the East Bluff, a scenic stretch of Niagara Escarpment shoreline and forested slope in Gore Bay. The 91.43-acre East Bluff Nature Preserve will protect this pristine landscape for Manitoulin Island residents, tourists, and the region’s diverse wildlife, preserving it from development and opening it up as a new hiking designation. Ms. Gilhelspy explained, the East Bluff project aligns with the organization’s goals of conservation, carbon sequestration, and enhancing community spaces. “This project really meets critical needs—preserving a beautiful piece of land, offering an accessible community asset and sequestering carbon. It’s an incredible opportunity to create a space that benefits both the environment and local residents.”

East Bluff has been carefully managed by its current landowners, who have preserved its ecosystem through responsible stewardship. EBC’s plans for the property will continue this legacy, protecting the lands natural integrity while opening it up to public exploration.

“People have been walking this land for years, experiencing its beauty,” said Ms. Gilhespy. “By protecting it now, we’re not only preserving the environment but also creating an accessible, safe place for our community to enter.”