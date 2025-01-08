Yet-to-be-born baby’s family needs support

MANITOULIN—The anticipation of the birth of a baby is a joyful event, but there is often a bit of trepidation locked into the hopes for a healthy birth. For parents Rebeccah Machum, who grew up in Honora Bay, and Austin Powell, joy was tempered at 22 weeks plus five days into the pregnancy, when on December 2 they were informed by a medical team at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto that their little one has a heart defect.

“We will have to travel from Sudbury to Toronto for appointments and Rebeccah will have to deliver the baby at Mount Sinai,” noted the family on the GoFundMe site set up to help cover medical expenses. “Our baby will require treatment upon birth and surgery around three to six months.”

“As expecting and soon-to-be new parents, we’re faced with unexpected medical expenses, travel costs and living arrangements while our baby receives necessary treatment,” noted Mr. Powell. “We’re reaching out to our community for support during this challenging time.”

The fundraising goal is $10,000 and, as of Monday, the tally already sits at $6,055—but there is still some way to go.

Expositor readers can help by donating to the cause, either through the GoFundMe site itself, or by e-transfer. Contact the family through the GoFundMe site for the email address. Islanders are also encouraged to spread the word about the campaign with friends and family—and help support the family through these trying times through thoughts, prayers and “positive vibes.”