Escarpment Biosphere seeking to purchase Gore Bay’s East Bluff

Would add additional trail loop to Western Manitoulin landmarkGORE BAY—Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC) is nearing a milestone in its “Wild Futures” campaign with a proposed acquisition of the East Bluff, a scenic stretch of Niagara Escarpment shoreline and forested slope in Gore Bay. If secured, the 91.4-acre East Bluff Nature Preserve will protect this pristine […]

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at services@manitoulin.com or call 705-368-2744.