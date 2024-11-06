Top 5 This Week

More articles

Escarpment Biosphere seeking to purchase Gore Bay’s East Bluff

NewsLocal
Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Author: Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
2 min.read
Gore Bay’s famed East Bluff may soon be an Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy property.

Would add additional trail loop to Western Manitoulin landmarkGORE BAY—Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC) is nearing a milestone in its “Wild Futures” campaign with a proposed acquisition of the East Bluff, a scenic stretch of Niagara Escarpment shoreline and forested slope in Gore Bay. If secured, the 91.4-acre East Bluff Nature Preserve will protect this pristine […]

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or  click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at services@manitoulin.com or call 705-368-2744.

Article written by

Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Previous article
In case of a postal strike…
Next article
Increased vehicle, passenger load marks Chi-Cheemaun’s 50th season

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.