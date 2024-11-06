In case of a postal strike…

How Manitoulin will be affected

CANADA—Mail services from Canada Post Corporation’s outlets, like those on Manitoulin, will be completely shut down if postal workers go out on strike this week.

“There will be no mail going out or coming in, not at all,” a Canada Post representative told The Expositor on Wednesday of last week. “It is the mail drivers that are going out on strike, so although the post offices will be open, everything will be shut down except for maybe stamp sales.” Typically, letters delivered to local post offices addressed to boxholders there are placed in the outlet’s boxes during an interruption.

As for government issued cheques like old age security and baby bonus cheques Canada Post noted that at this time it is not known how provisions will be made. In the past the government has made provisions to provide these cheques to recipients, usually, on a once-a-month basis.

On October 28, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced that postal workers had voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if there is no progress made at the bargaining table with Canada Post. CUPW has been bargaining new contracts for its two largest bargaining units: the Urban Operations unit and the Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers (RSMC) unit, for almost a year.

Strike votes took place across Canada between September 9 and October 20, with preliminary results showing 95.8 percent of urban workers and 95.5 percent of rural workers supporting their negotiating committees and are ready to strike if necessary. CUPW will be in a legal strike position as of November 3 if no agreement is reached.

CUPW is advocating for fair wages, safe working conditions and the right to retire with dignity while protecting a vital public service that supports communities everywhere, a CUPW release notes.

“We recognize the challenges our employee is facing, and our goal is not to simply make demands, but to work together toward solutions that support the long-term success of our public post office while addressing the real struggles our members face daily,” said Jan Simpson, CUPW National President.

This round of bargaining has been challenging and intricate. Negotiators have faced new challenges stemming from changes in postal work, such as the ongoing surge in parcel volumes that has heavily impacted postal workers. Additionally, there are unresolved issues for previous bargaining rounds.

“Our negotiators are committed to securing a fair agreement for all postal workers,” said Ms. Simpson. “We won’t settle for anything less. Our members have made it clear that action will be taken if Canada Post fails to present solutions that ensure fair working conditions and expanded services for everyone.”

On Wednesday of last week, it was reported that Canada Post had presented its latest offer in union negotiations after the strike mandate.

In a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption, the latest proposal includes annual wage increases amounting to 11.5 percent over four years. It also protects the denied-benefit pension for current employees, as well as their job security and health benefits.

Canada Post, in a statement on its website, said that it was committed to finding common ground during negotiations. “A labour disruption would have significant consequences for the businesses we serve and the millions of Canadians who rely on Canada Post, while deepening the company’s already serious financial situation.”

Canada Post and CUPW have been negotiating and meeting regularly for almost a year.

The Crown corporation reported in May that it suffered a $748 million loss before tax in 2023, citing competition from a post-pandemic surge in parcel delivery service, lower volumes of transaction mail and higher delivery costs. At the time it warned that it could run out of operating funds in less than a year.

Canada Post reports having lost 3 billion dollars between 2018 and 2023 and nearly half a billion dollars in the first half of this year.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In case of a postal strike, The Expositor has taken measures to ensure Island subscribers get their paper each Wednesday as usual.

If you get your paper at a post office box at your area post office, your Expositor will still be there. The paper will continue to be available for sale in all stores that carry The Expositor, as usual.

If your paper is delivered through a rural route carrier, your newspaper can be picked up from a tote at the following locations (please note these papers will not be addressed). For Little Current, Sheguiandah, AOK and surrounding areas, the paper will be available at The Expositor office, 1 Manitowaning Road in Little Current; Gore Bay and Western Manitoulin, The Expositor Office, 37 Meredith Street, downtown Gore Bay; Kagawong and surrounding area-outside the Billings municipal office on 15 Old Mill Road; Assiginack-outside the Manitowaning Post Office on 115 Arthur Street; M’Chigeeng-will be delivered to your mailboxes; Mindemoya-outside the Mindemoya post office, 6166 Highway 542; Providence Bay-outside the Providence Bay post office, 5216 Hwy 542; Tehkummah-outside the Tehkummah post office, 456 Highway 542; Wiikwemkoong-outside the Wiikwemkoong post office, 15 Edward Street; Whitefish Falls-beside the community mailboxes.

For off-Island subscribers, your papers will be mailed when the interruption ends. Please access the news at www.manitoulin.com.

In case of a strike, the paywall at Manitoulin.com will also be lifted so readers can continue to get all the news at their convenience.